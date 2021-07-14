Watch this woman casually straightening her hair in the middle of this Kendall bar

Duffy’s Sports Grill has various locations throughout South Florida.

Busy women on the go may be able to relate; primping in public is not exactly rare.

While you may have seen an occasional lipstick touch-up in the rear view mirror while idling in traffic, rarely do we witness what went down in a local bar the other day.

Instagram fave Only in Dade posted video on Sunday of a patron literally styling her hair with a large styling brush in clear view at a Duffy’s Sports Grill in South Florida. The brush is attached to a cord and she appears to be using the outlet at the bar as the energy source.

“Can’t even caption this one,” joked OID’s post.

The woman’s beauty tool seemed also to be one of the dehumifidying variety and we can relate to that aspect, too.

The styling session apparently didn’t last long.

“Duffy’s adheres to the highest health-safety standards for our guests and team players,” Duffy’s president Joe Webb told Fox News. “When we were made aware of the guest’s beauty styling next to the bathrooms, a manager immediately asked the guest to put the styling device away, which the guests obliged,” he said.

A spokesman for Palm Beach based Duffy’s confirmed to the Miami Herald Wednesday that the video was real, and that the location was at Kendall Village Center.