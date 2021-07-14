‘Back to my roots’: Juanes is starting his new tour in Miami. Here’s how to get tickets

Leila Cobo, executive editor for Latin Content and Programming for Billboard, left, interviews 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year recording artist Juanes, right, before announcing the winner of the winner of Juanes Scholarship, his new album, and tour. The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation awarded the Juanes Scholarship to 18-year-old cuatro puertorriqueño student Xavier Cintrón during a special presentation with the artist in Miami on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Prodigy Scholarship (Juanes Scholarship) — created seven years ago to support music education and the Latin music genres — holds a maximum value of $200,000 and allows Cintrón to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, starting this fall. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Juanes announced a new tour and upcoming album, all with the concept of bringing back the human and musical connection that he misses.

After two years of not performing, Juanes has just announced a 2021 tour around the U.S. where he’ll combine his biggest hits with legendary Latin rock anthems that form part of his latest album Origen released May of 2021.

The 48-year-old global superstar from Colombia, whose major breakthrough happened in 2002 with his album “Un Dia Normal” (A Normal Day), will tour 20 dates across the U.S. starting in Miami at The Fillmore on September 16.

Pre-Sale tickets will go live July 15 from 10 am to 10 pm at Live Nation/Venue, and sales to the general public will go live July 16 at 10 am on ticketmaster.com.

“With this album, I went back to my childhood. I began to remember and understand where all my influences came from. This was the music I listened to as a child with my parents, in my teenage years when I started to listen to rock in Spanish, and all that revelation from [my] young revolution.”

The Origen tour, which will happen during National Hispanic Heritage Month -between September and October- features rock covers from Latin American legends like Fito Paez, Julio Jaramillo and Joe Arroyo.

“I needed my soul to go back there,” Juanes said, who will play with a band of Caribbean drums, bass, electric guitars, a pianist, and wind instruments. “[I wanted] that human part which is so important.”

Juanes said the tour will be different from what he’s played in the past.

“Va a ser de locos (It’s going to be crazy). We are bringing back the concept of a rock concert. You’ll see musicians playing, a lot of energy, a lot of partying. It’s almost theatrical.”

Juanes announced the tour on Tuesday morning in Miami after presenting a student with a four-year scholarship to The Berklee College of Music.

The stage will have no screens, videos, or other visual effects. Just the musicians.

“We are stuck to screens all day long,” Juanes said: “Our phones, our TVs, people go to concerts and they’re taking selfies. We decided to take out the screens to focus on connecting with the sound. In shows from the 1970s and 1980s, there were no screens, people went to see the musicians, to hear the music, and to be connected with the band. We want to go back to that spirit.”

But besides the tour, Juanes is also planning to bring the concept of live music into a new album.

He said that during the first year and a half of the pandemic, he composed music almost every day.

“Sometimes I would ask myself ‘what am I preparing for? I guess I’m preparing for something.’”

That something is an album that he expects to release after his tour, around the end of 2021. The project will be a live session with no pre-recorded sounds.

Juanes said that Origen, his upcoming tour, and his future album are all part of the same internal calling.

“ I felt the call to go back to who I am; back to my roots. That’s why I wanted to make the album Origen. I wanted to revisit those songs from the inside, to dismantle and recreate, to think about how I could make them mine.”

Origen, Juanes said, marks a clear change in musical direction, and this is just the beginning.

“It’s something my spirit was asking for. I understood where I come from and who I am, and now I know more clearly where I want to go. I think this album marks a clarity of where my music is going in the future. Rock and popular Latin music will take up an important space. It always has, but now even more.”

This interview was translated from Spanish