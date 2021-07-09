‘It’s time for your girl to move on’: Miami radio star Lucy Lopez leaving Power 96

Radio personality Lucy Lopez

Miami mornings won’t be the same.

Lucy Lopez has packed up her microphone and exited the Power 96 studios.

The Hialeah native announced that she was leaving the station after more than two decades.

In a long statement on social media, Lopez thanked all the people who have helped her along the way, including her longtime sidekick DJ Zog.

Though the married mother of two gives few details about her departure, she did say “major changes” were coming to the station and “it’s time for your girl to move on.”

Besides thanking colleagues, friends and family, Lopez also gave a shoutout to her hometown of Miami and the people who reside here.

“My city. My soundboard. My pulse. My first love. You are resilient. You are compassion. You are LOVE. You are horrible at driving and bad weather,” joked the post. “Yet, I’m beyond thankful for every single person that chose to hang with me on air. I know there are options out there, but you chose this girl from Hialeah.”

Power 96 Morning Show host Lucy Lopez hosts the annual 305 Day Block Party in the LEAH Arts District. Courtesy Lucy Lopez

Lopez started at Power 96 in 2000. The story of her entry to the station is the stuff of Miami legend. A pair of jocks had the audacity to criticize the women of Hialeah, so Lopez, then still a student at Miami-Dade College, called in to let them know that if they invited her to their show, “this girl from Hialeah will run circles around you.”

Program Director Kid Curry was intrigued and reached out to Lopez. She was soon doing the overnight shift, then the late shift, then the drive time show. Once DJ Laz left the morning show, Lopez took over. She was the first Hispanic woman to host a drive time show in Miami, won Miami New Times radio personality of the year in 2020 and held the position of Director of Content at Power 96.

Lucy Lopez Susana Toledo

The radio star’s next step is unclear, but in her post she said she is excited for what’s in store.

“Let’s keep in touch Miami. I know this is the beginning of something insanely awesome, bro.”

A call to the station for comment went unanswered Friday.