Amid cheating scandal and divorce, La La Anthony and soon-to-be ex spotted in Miami

Throwback: La La and Carmelo Anthony with son Kiyan

La La is making nice-nice with her soon to be ex husband, TMZ first reported.

A few days after filing for divorce from NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony, the exes were together in Miami doing the coparenting thing.

Pictures on the celebrity website show the Anthonys standing near each other watching 14-year-old son Kiyan, a member of the Black Ops Cadet youth team, play a basketball game Saturday.

Insiders tell TMZ the split is amicable, despite the fact that there appears to be another woman on the side.

The “Think Like a Man” actress filed papers in New York last week amid rumors Anthony had cheated yet again. According to HollywoodUnlocked, the final straw was a London-based mistress who allegedly gave birth to twins in April. The babies were reportedly two months premature, and the media outlet, reports one of the infants is having lingering medical problems. HU posted screenshots of the Portland Trailblazers star and the new mom’s purported texts discussing the boy’s health.

That’s a whole lot for even an 11-year marriage to take, if true, and it seems LaLa has had enough. The relationship has certainly had its ups and downs. The pair were close to divorce in 2019 when the athlete was spotted looking cozy with a mystery female on a yacht in France on LaLa’s birthday. He said at the time that the cheating rumors weren’t true and that all the media attention was “affecting” his family.