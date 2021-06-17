Scott Disick bought his girlfriend a risque work of art in Miami using cryptocurrency

Scott Disick

What a nice boyfriend for modern times.

Scott Disick just plunked down some major (bit)coin for Amelia Hamlin’s 20th birthday present.

An insider tells Miami.com that the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 38, bought a Helmut Newton print using cryptocurrency at Artlife Gallery’s pop up in the Design District.

We’re told the $57,500 purchase was made with EthereumPay, a newly launched utility token that operates on its own POS (point of sale) payment processing system.

Hamlin, the almost legal Instagram model and daughter of Hollywood stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is now the proud owner of “Saddle II.”

Considered one of Newton’s most provocative pieces, it was shot by the late German photographer for Vogue Hommes magazine in Paris in 1976. It’s of a dark haired woman, who slightly resembles Hamlin, wearing just a blazer and pantyhose, riding an armchair like a horse and wielding a crop.

The gift is likely a good investment and be worth more as time goes on.