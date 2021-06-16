Qué pasa, Miami? Steven Bauer celebrates mother’s birthday with his ‘doting’ son

Actor Steven Bauer

What’s old is new again in 2021. Especially in Miami, apparently.

First JLo, who reunited with her ex, Ben Affleck. They split almost 20 years ago so wow, congrats.

Now iconic “Scarface” star Steven Bauer is back in the headlines.

On Saturday night, the “¿Qué Pasa USA?” vet celebrated his mother Lillian Samson Agostini’s birthday with a sweet heart shaped cake at Miami hotspot Kiki on The River.

Also on hand at the fete was Bauer’s all grown up son Alexander Griffith Bauer, 25. (Mom is Melanie Griffith, for those who lack total recall).

An insider tells Miami.com the group was “jovial,” and after feasting on grilled fish and Greek salad gorged on a birthday cake complete with sparklers.

“The doting son arranged all the riverside celebration details, and Kiki owner Roman Jones was on hand to help make the celebration perfect,” the insider says.

Bauer isn’t just on the books for Miami TV shows: He also is rumored to be on board for the “Ray Donovan” movie, premiering next year.

The 64 year old actor will reprise his role as Mossad agent Avi Rudin, which he originated on the widely popular, sadly canceled Showtime series starring Liev Schreiber.