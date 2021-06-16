After three years, Billboard’s Latin Music Week is coming back to Miami

Pitbull and Leila Cobo at the Latin Billboard Confrence 2018, The Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas, NV.

After two years in Las Vegas and a virtual gathering due to the pandemic in 2020, Billboard’s Latin Music Week returns to Miami to bring together artists and industry insiders.

This year’s theme is “The Beat of Latin Music” and the event takes place Sept. 20-25 at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach. On the itinerary are parties, conferences, showcases and concerts, which will be even more appreciated a year after COVID-19 shut down in-person events. that thrive on audiences.

“It’s great to have the excitement of the artists live, after a year of much Zoom, at an in-person event in Miami,” Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Vice President of Latin music, told El Nuevo Herald, promising a list of “great names” that she cannot reveal yet because the line up is still in development.

“Miami is our capital of Latin music,” said Cobo, noting that during the pandemic many producers, executives and artists moved to the city, which has strengthened the presence of the music industry in Miami, a city that has always been a mecca for record labels, location for videos and musical productions, and now is also the headquarters of Spotify, which has offices in Wynwood.

Colombian production company La Industria Inc, responsible for the success of the careers of artists such as Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo and Chocquibtown, is one of the Latin American companies that have established offices in Miami.

Cobo pointed out the panel of women in music, which this time will highlight young artists such as Nikki Cole and Nathy Peluso, as one of the favorite events of Billboard’s Latin Music Week.

She also promised a live production session with Puerto Rican artist Lunay and special focus on young Regional Mexican music artists, who are incorporating rap and trap into the traditional sounds and instruments of the genre.

Billboard’s Latin Music Week is important to South Florida because it generates revenue from hotel occupancy and the intense activity it brings to the service industry, which includes everything from luxury transportation to stylists and technical staff who make the production of the shows possible. It comes at a key moment for South Florida, still affected by the loss of international tourism due to the pandemic.

Cobo pointed out that it is difficult to quantify everything that goes into an event of this magnitude behind the scenes, which undoubtedly occupies many people in Miami.

“There is going to be live music all week, it’s a massive celebration of Latin music,” she concluded