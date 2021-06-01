‘I think I wanna move to Florida now:’ Rebel Wilson shows off weight loss on the beach

Rebel Wilson

Call her the Incredible Shrinking Woman.

Rebel Wilson is continuing her so called Year of Health into 2021.

Last January, weeks before the world would shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 41 year old Aussie told her fans on social media that she was setting some life goals.

The pandemic, quarantine and lockdowns didn’t stop the “Pitch Perfect” star from shedding pounds, getting fit and eating better.

Over the weekend, Wilson showed off her incredible weight loss in South Florida.

Posing in front of the ocean in a black one-piece bathing suit with cap sleeves, the snap was captioned, “Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now,” along with a palm tree emoji.

So did the comedienne get surgery to shed the 60-odd pounds? Wilson never copped to that, a la Kelly Osbourne. She would allow that she follows the so called Mayr Method, founded by an Austrian doctor over 100 years ago.

The program, also known as “The Cure,” is centered around not only what you eat but how you eat it. Besides consuming better foods overall, participants are advised to chew more slowly, sit down for meals and not throw things down your gullet when distracted.

Wilson also mixes in some workouts to her new routine, doing low impact activities such as fast walking and hiking up to seven days a week.

“The Pain & Gain” costar, who was in town for the inaugural World Pride Polo Tournament at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, told fans she’s shed 60 pounds since the start of her journey. By the looks of it, she can rest on her laurels a little now and maybe try a croqueta or two.