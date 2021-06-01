Full house: The Black Eyed Peas to perform at 100 percent capacity in Miami

Black Eyed Peas: L to R: will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo

One hundred percent capacity.

Those four words haven’t been uttered in a while, at least when it comes to concerts.

In the Vaccine Era, however, all things are looking possible.

The Black Eyed Peas will be performing in front of a full house on Friday night at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

And we mean full, as in 8,500 souls.

The six time Grammy winners are all gearing up to support their 2020 platinum-selling record “Translation.” Despite the pandemic, the album found success with such chart-topping bangers as “Girl Like Me” (with Shakira), “Feel the Beat” (with Maluma) and “No Manaña” (with El Alfa). The Peas’ eighth studio album features other stellar appearances from stars J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Tyga, Becky G and French Montana.

Organizers say the Bayfront show will feature some surprises so we are very much hoping at least one of the “Translation” collaborators shows up.

We do know that original members will.i.am, Taboo, apl.de.ap will be front and center for their first live performance with an audience since COVID-19 hit.

Singer will.i.am realizes the significance of the in-the-flesh, packed-to-the-gills occasion: “There are dates in life we will always remember: the day the studio was shuttered, the day live shows and touring got canceled, and the festivals we missed,” he said in a release. “June 4 will forever be remembered as the show that restarts Black Eyed Peas live shows with a live audience with love and great reverence.”

All Covid-19 precautions are being taken with the outdoor venue with hand sanitizer stations all around the space, and masks must be worn at all times.

BLACK EYED PEAS CONCERT

When: 8 p.m. June 4

Where: FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard

Tickets: From $60 for general admission on the lawn

Info: 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com