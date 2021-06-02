This ex ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star is selling her mansion. You’ll need $34 million

Lea Black

More moving and shaking in the South Florida real estate world.

Former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black told the Miami Herald that she and her husband, famed lawyer Roy Black, are selling their waterfront mansion on Star Island. TMZ first reported the news.

Don’t worry about them. The couple also own a mansion in Coral Gables as well as a pad in Key West and Los Angeles.

If you’re interested in picking up the Blacks’ estate, you’ll need about $34 million, give or take.

“We had planned to renovate and move there ourselves, but later decided that with our son [RJ] in college, the amount of time we spend traveling and in L.A. that it was not feasible for us to enjoy [the house] further,” Leah said by email. “Although we own other homes, this one is very special to us because of the exclusivity it offers and the wonderful people that live there.”

The skincare entrepreneur and her hubby bought the the 10,000-square-foot plus spread back in 2011, the same year “RHOM” started up on Bravo. They dropped $7 million on the 2-story house, according to property records. Built in 1981, the house has 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

The house, which has a 190-foot boat dock,guest cottage and pool, landed on the market in May; thus far, Lea said she’s received some offers from potential buyers. As the Blacks listed the mansion on their own, potential buyers can reach out to them by email at 45starisland@gmail.com.

Sales activity of luxury single-family homes — those priced over $1 million — rebounded in the third quarter 2020 after seeing an approximately 56% drop when comparing the second quarter 2019 to 2020, according to data from a third quarter 2020 Keyes Luxury South Florida Market report.

Demand remains steady with the migration of executives and their employees from the Northeast and West Coast, many of whom are choosing to call Miami Beach their home.