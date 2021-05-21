‘Theaters are back!’ John Krasinski just shocked guests at this Miami screening

SOUTH MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: John Krasinski attends the Miami screening of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ at the AMC Sunset Place 24 on May 19, 2021 in South Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Remember watching movies in actual movie theaters and not your couch? We sure do.

A sure sign that things are headed back in a more positive direction: On Wednesday night, a surprise celebrity guest stunned attendees of a screening for “A Quiet Place II” at AMC Sunset Place in South Miami.

It was none other than John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the sequel to the 2018 sci-fi original about a family terrorized by creatures that will kill you if they hear you. The horror flick, delayed over a year due to COVID, hits theaters May 28.

On Instagram, the former “The Office” star showed how it went down in a video.

Wearing a way appropriate tropical themed button down shirt, Krasinski strolls through the mall’s walkways and then the theater’s lobby.

“Here’s the deal: I said I was going to bring out ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ when we could all see it together. Guess what? It’s time and it’s Miami. Let’s go!”

Krasinski, who wears a mask and then holds it in his hand, is then seen popping into the theater as people gasp, scream and even dance.

“What’s up Miami?” screams the father of two.

While the CDC has not set specific guidelines for movie theaters, most businesses are requesting patrons remain socially distant and wear masks when not eating, according to the National Association for Theater Owners. Auditoriums can be at no more than 60 percent capacity with separate parties spaced out.

At AMC Sunset Place, for example, you can reserve seats in advance as well as do contactless food ordering from your phone and have access to as many sanitizing wipes as you need.

Krasinski added in the video that he’s going around theaters all across the country to encourage people to return to theaters. He ended his caption with the hashtag, “#TheatersAreBACK !!!”