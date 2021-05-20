‘Breaking Bad’ costars just played bartender at this South Beach food fest event

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul at Stiltsville Fishbar in Miami Beach

The masks were off and the glasses were out on Thursday at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach.

Former “Breaking Bad” costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were behind the bar mixing up drinks with their Dos Hombres mezcal to help kick off the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

The men, who remained super close after the AMC hit ended in 2013, launched Dos Hombres in July 2019.

“We started Dos Hombres to create a Mezcal that we thought was perfect,” says the website. “A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico.”

Cranston and Paul brought their “perfect” product to the SoBe fest in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit our shores.

Paul was relieved life is back to “normalish,” he said in between posing with fans and passing out cocktails like a Smokey Rose, with grapefruit, lime juice, rosemary and simple syrup.

The actor couldn’t help note the irony that the last time he was in South Beach was mere days before the word “coronavirus” was on everyone’s lips.

“We were here right before, and then the world shut down,” he said. “Unreal.”

Cranston was excited to get out and see South Florida.

“Who wouldn’t love it here?” he said, adding he was devoting more time to educating himself about mezcal than to acting. “Cheers.”