Moulin Rouge meets Miami: Wynwood is getting a cabaret-style entertainment destination

Le Rouge

You wanted to go out again. Well, here’s yet another new spot in Wynwood.

Le Rouge Lounge, set to open June 11, is looking like summer 2021’s go-to spot.

The 7,000-square-foot venue, on the same lot as MANA Studios, will be reminiscent of a glam 1920s French cabaret, drawing inspiration from the famed Moulin Rouge in Paris, says a release.

Meaning: Le Rouge Lounge isn’t just a nightclub but a live entertainment destination, with a 360-degree, DJ “in the round” experience.

The red velvet draped stage is big enough to accommodate a 10-piece band, with elevated VIP seating, rotating DJs and performances scheduled by local talent such as The Soul Brothers, Cris Cab and Oscar G.

Better start taking up those can-can lessons.

Le Rouge Lounge

Address: 318 NW 23rd Street

Info: lerougemiami.com, 305-364-5870