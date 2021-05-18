Trevor Noah parties in Miami after Minka Kelly split: ‘Great way to enjoy my vaccine!’

Trevor Noah FilmMagic

Trevor Noah is a single man again.

And the TV personality, 37, reportedly chose Miami as the place to revel in his new relationship status (as well as his immunity to COVID-19).

The South African comedian was recently seen out and about, doing what unattached people do in a fun beachtown trying to inch out of a worldwide pandemic.

On Friday night, Noah was spotted dining at Brickell hot spot Komodo, an insider tells Miami.com. The next night, the sometimes controversial political commentator was seen partying poolside at Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

The small screen host spent some time with owner David Grutman who wrote on Instagram that they had some differences of opinion, but managed to work through them.

“Not agreeing with one’s politics should not stop you from having insightful conversation,” said the Groot Hospitality founder, along with a pic of them together smiling. “Know each side.”

Noah put up the same pic, writing, “We fight about politics, argue about social media and make peace over food. Thank you for another great weekend in Miami, my friend. It was a great way to enjoy my vaccine!”

Talk about a good time: An insider told us Noah hung out on stage at the newly opened property with Grutman as well as DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki, who was on spinning duty. At one point, Noah was even seen getting behind the DJ booth “hyping up the crowd.”

As for the cable star’s former relationship with Kelly, let’s hope he was able to download the movie, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” which is great for forgetting breakups. In all seriousness, it’s unclear why the high-wattage personalities split.

People reports that mere months ago, back in December, Noah bought a Los Angeles-area home to share as the power couple were “still really happy and in love” and making plans for the future.

We have room for you here in the 305, Trev.