Kodak Black celebrates his roots in his new album, out just in time for Haitian Flag Day

Kodak Black AP file photo

We’ve covered Kodak Black many times over the past few years. just not usually his music.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper has had a few, um, run-ins with the law and spent some time behind bars before being famously pardoned by former President Donald Trump in January.

We are happy to see the 23 year old entertainer has got a new album out, with a release party set for Tuesday, which happens to be Haitian Flag Day.

The Pompano Beach native, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave, has Haitian American parents, and “Haitian Boy Kodak” is an ode to his roots.

“He’s promoting Haiti on another level,” said our source.

This record marks Black’s first project since his third album “Bill Israel,” which he released from prison back in November.

Black will appear at an in-the-flesh concert on the evening of May 27 to usher in Memorial Day Weekend at Club Lallo’s, 1440 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill.