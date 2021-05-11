‘Baby Ramos coming soon’: Local 10 anchor announces she’s expecting on Mother’s Day

WPLG anchor Nicole Perez

There’s a new project under way at WPLG Local 10.

The human kind.

Evening anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter hubby Ray Ramos are expecting.

Perez posted a pic of the ultrasound on Sunday, with the message, “It’s a very special Mother’s Day this year ... as we already love you more than you will ever know.

The two journalists hold up white cookies that say the due date is October 2021. “Baby Ramos coming soon.”

The announcement is great news for the couple who together had a particularly rough 2020, contracting coronavirus over the summer.

“The #pandemic continues and my wife @NicolePerezWPLG and I are proof of it,” Ramos tweeted back in July. “We have both tested positive for #COVID19. “ The fitness buffs experienced such symptoms as body aches, chills, loss of taste and headache, they said.

Other high profile people at the station also battled the illness, including meteorologist Betty Davis, and anchors Louis Aguirre and Jacey Birch.

Perez said coming down with the virus made her emotional.

“When I got the results I was really sad,” she said. “I cried. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I really was upset. I don’t know how it happened.”

Here’s to hoping everything goes swimmingly with the former traffic reporter, who wed Ramos in 2017 in Coral Gables.