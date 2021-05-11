Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are ready to tour again and they’re coming to Miami

Enrique Iglesias in concert. EFE

Major concert tours have been on hold for so long now that fans who sign up for email alerts from ticket sites like Ticketmaster or promoters like Live Nation must react with excitement or bewilderment when a mega event notice pops into their inbox.

Like, Tuesday’s announcement that Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for their first co-headlining tour and that the Latin pop superstars have two dates booked at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Did you check the receipt date to make sure it wasn’t an old message? After all, Iglesias and Martin announced this tour in March 2020.

Then COVID.

The AAA, which could be renamed with its new cryptocurrency name by then, FTX Arena, plays host to Iglesias and Martin on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Tickets ranging from $55.95 to $495 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, through Ticketmaster.

The tour starts Sept. 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and wraps this leg Nov. 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. There is one more Florida date, Oct. 30 at Orlando’s Amway Center.

Sounds pretty exciting. Martin and Iglesias together? That’s almost like a comic book pairing superheroes Thor and Spider-Man. Instead, it’s two pop music superstars co-headlining.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is,” Martin said in a Live Nation news release. “Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast.”

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs during the 61st Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, on February 23, 2020. JAVIER TORRES AFP via Getty Images

As of yet, Live Nation didn’t respond to a query on how the concerts will look in October in terms of the pandemic. But from the Ticketmaster site, it looks like some social distancing is built into the seating plan given many sections are selling blocks of 100+ seats around the bowl but not behind the stage. Also, fewer seats seem available on the floor.

Some sections right up front by the stage are listing the availability of six seats while nearby sections have 30 to about 80 seats up for sale.

Yatra is not listed as an opener for the Miami dates.