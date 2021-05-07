Miami pop artist Romero Britto’s tropical retreat is for sale. Take a look inside

Artist Romero Britto Miami Children's Museum

Romero Britto is on the move.

The famed pop artist, dubbed the “Founder of The Happy Art Movement,” recently listed his Pinecrest home for $2.85 million.

Jason Zarco of the Esther Percal Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty has the listing.

The covered terrace at Romero Britto’s Pinecrest house. The Esther Percal Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty.

The Brazilian native’s six-bedroom, five and a half bath manse is quite the palatial retreat. Custom-built for him in 2003, the two-story, 7,107-square-foot home is located on a lush lot with “verdant views.”

The art work is not included in the sale of Romero Britto’s Pinecrest home. The Esther Percal Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty

“This property is a treasured haven in one of Miami’s most sought-after, family-friendly neighborhoods,” said Zarco. “It’s an inviting, exquisitely crafted home that could easily be likened to a countryside escape.”

By all descriptions, this place as sounds as fabulous as Britto’s artwork.

Interior of Romero Britto’s Pinecrest home. The Esther Percal Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty

“A foyer opens to a sprawling, light-filled living room with 22-foot ceilings and an ornate staircase,” reads a description. “The warm and welcoming library is a showpiece, complete with wall-to-wall shelves and garden vistas. An expansive master suite on the first floor comprises his and her closets and a spa-sized master bath.”

The elegant meets chill décor was reportedly inspired by a French country estate. But the chef’s kitchen has all modern life has to offer, decked out with top-of-the-line appliances, custom lighting and sleek, wood cabinetry.

Other domestic pleasures include an air-conditioned three-car garage, covered backyard lounge and resort-style pool with a Jacuzzi.

Miami artist Romero Britto’s house for sale in Pinecrest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty

Alas, not included in the sale: Britto’s incredibly colorful works which are plastered all over the walls.

So where’s Britto headed? That’s unclear, but his gallery is in Miami Beach.

“No word yet as to where he’s moving,” said Zarco. “But Romero plans to stay in Miami. He’s very much a part of the city and intends to keep it as his home base.”

For more information or to request a tour, contact Jason Zarco at 305-975-4061 or www.jasonzarco.com.