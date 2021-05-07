Miami Herald Logo
Bella Thorne just got engaged, but the occasion is bittersweet: ’Really upset’

La cantante y actriz Bella Thorne no tiene amigos en la industria del entretenimiento de adultos.
La cantante y actriz Bella Thorne no tiene amigos en la industria del entretenimiento de adultos. FOTO ARCHIVO

Is a South Florida wedding in the works?

Because local gal Bella Thorne is engaged.

The Pembroke Pines native, 23, is set to exchange vows with Italian singer Benjamin Masco.

The two have been dating roughly two years.

The couple recently had an engagement party out in Los Angeles and spent some time in Miami. Thorne posted a picture in a long red dress nuzzling her man’s nose.

“Can’t believe I’m gonna marry the love of my life,” the “Shake it Up” star wrote, adding her mother Tamara Sue Beckett, 50, is also engaged.

As for Thorne’s father, he was killed in a car accident at age 44 when the former Disney actress was just 7.

In an interview with Hola, Thorne expressed how much she will miss him on her special day and beyond.

“Getting engaged is a huge deal and knowing that he cannot walk me down the aisle totally sucks,” she said. “So, for obvious reasons, it affected me greatly when I was younger… and it will never stop affecting me; when I have a baby… it makes me crazy to think that he will not be here to meet him.”

On her timeline is a picture of her father kissing Thorne as a baby.

“Every year I use the same photo because I don’t have many with you in them. I stopped counting the years since you died. I idk how long it’s been,” she wrote. “I just know it’s been a long time without you. Really upset that I’m engaged and you can’t be here to approve of my life partner, although I know u would.”

