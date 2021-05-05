Suddenly single: Miami Beach nightclub owner Romain Zago splits with fitness model

Nightclub impresario Romain Zago at Myn-Tu.

Good news for Romain Zago. After a challenging year for all, the nightlife entrepreneur is especially relieved to be back in business.

Zago, who owns Mynt Lounge and adjoining Myn-Tu Restaurant, has been very vocal about how the COVID restrictions have affected the overall late-night scene in Miami Beach.

“Everybody’s enjoying a bit of freedom,” he told NBC-6 soon after the midnight curfew ended last month. “A very joyful moment for us.”

But at the same time, the Frenchman received a bit of a blow in his personal life. Zago is reportedly divorcing his wife of a little over a year, fitness model Carolina Delgado. They got hitched Feb. 23, 2020, right before the pandemic hit.

One big clue: No photos of Zago remain on Delgado’s Instagram, and vice-versa. All traces of the relationship seem to be zapped.

Delgado, who still works as a fitness coach for Mynt staffers, told Page Six the former couple are better off as friends.

“He is such an amazing human being and I will always love him for that!” the single mom told the outlet.

Zago famously proposed to the native Venezuelan in April 2019, with an assist from the Miami Beach Police Department. The businessman set up a prank with the cops for them to pull him over. After they handcuff him and Delgado freaks, Zago gets down on bended knee.

“SHE SAID YES!!!” wrote Zago wrote in a now deleted post. “Just over a year ago, Carolina asked me if Mynt was open on a Thursday evening. Had I known she was gonna come so beautiful, irresistible & charming, ready to Hunt me like a trophy, ready to make me happy, ready to send me 180 roses after our first week together; I would have probably been so nervous that I would have f**ed everything up.”

Zago was once married to “Real Housewives of Miami” star Joanna Krupa; their elaborate 2013 wedding was featured on the last season of the Bravo show.

Miami.com reached out to Zago’s representative for comment but did not hear back Tuesday.