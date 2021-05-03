Gwyneth Paltrow is now a wellness advisor for a cruise ship. This could get weird

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to feel good sailing, even in a pandemic.

The actress and Goop founder announced on Instagram that she’s partnering with Celebrity Cruises on a wellness program.

“I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond. I’ll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity’s new Well-being Advisor,” Paltrow wrote with a pic of her staring at the ocean.

“My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness experience.”

The Oscar winner, 48, said she was “sworn to secrecy on the rest,” but to keep an eye out for more details.

Celebrity Cruises president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo confirmed the actress’ new gig on the Beyond on a Wednesday Zoom conference, reports Travel Weekly. She did not give details, either.

All we know so far is that travelers will be gifted swag bags when they board, chockful of Goop. It’s unclear which products will be given out, but Paltrow has been known to peddle everything from a candle that smells like a vagina, a 24K gold face massager and vampire repellent.

The line say’s Paltrow’s lifestyle brand will be incorporated into “AquaClass guest experiences,” fancier than your average stateroom.

“Elements are thoughtfully infused throughout your stateroom, from verandas that allow you to walk right out to the water’s edge to a Cashmere mattress and pillow menus,” says the cruise line’s description.

“Savor clean cuisine, including new healthy options, at your exclusive restaurant, Blu. Plus, you’ll enjoy access to the SEA Thermal Suite, a spa concierge, a complimentary fitness pass, preferential rates on AquaClass spa packages, daily in-room bottled water service, healthy room-service menu options, and a yoga mat for use on board. We’ve thought of everything so that you can focus on nourishing your mind, body, and spirit.”

The ship is currently under construction in St. Nazaire, France. The Beyond is set to sail its maiden voyage on April 27, 2022 from Southampton, England, for a 10-night Western European cruise before repositioning in early October to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for a winter Caribbean itineraries.

And speaking of wellness, Miami-based Celebrity Cruises is one of the first to offer fully vaccinated sailings, where guests age 18 and over must have had the COVID-19 shot.

“We’re working with local health authorities in our homeport counties to ensure guests meet current inbound travel requirements,” says the cruise line in a statement. “As we return to sailing, your health and safety remains our top priority.”