Yes, please: Social media star YesJulz is opening a juice bar in Miami Beach

Feeling parched while shopping on Lincoln Road? A new juice bar is literally popping up at Showfields, dubbed the “most interesting store in the world.”

Julieanna Goddard, aka social media personality YesJulz, is behind this latest project, which opens at noon on Saturday.

The local entrepreneur and early Snapchatter created a line of locally produced, cold-pressed juices called YesJuice.

“YesJuice truly is a direct translation of my current lifestyle,” Goddard says in a release. “As Miami changes and grows, so have I. I’m still all about having fun but let’s do it in a healthy and productive way.”

We kind of really love the clever names of the products, like Let’s Gooo (citrus, with ginger for a quick pick-me-up), You Up? (calming apple and celery for mornings) and Never Drinking Again (pineapple and coconut water to hydrate).

The popup will be on the ground floor of Showfields for approximately six months until October — right when it starts to cool down again. Yesss.

YesJuice

Where: 530 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

