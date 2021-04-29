‘I just decapitated my shrimp’: See TikTok star Josh Richards on first visit to Miami

Josh Richards/Getty

Strawberry Moon, brace for an influx of TikTokers.

Social media star Josh Richards (who has 24.9 million followers, give or take) visited the hot new restaurant at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

RIchards, who hails from Canada, is seen in a video posted by voracious eater about town Foodgod (born Jonathan Cheban) at an outdoor table.

The two dig in to one of Strawberry Moon’s signature dishes, a prawn kebob, a spokeswoman for the hotel tells the Miami Herald.

The entree is served whole on a metal stick, with the head still attached. You rip the top off of the giant crustacean yourself, then chomp down.

“I just decapitated my shrimp,” said Richards, laughing, not realizing it’s a prawn.

“Holy s--t, bro!” screams Foodgod.

The two clink the seafood delicacy and commence eating.

“They saved the best for last,” declared the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

“They did,” agreed Richards, who added that this was his first trip to Miami.

Why do we have a feeling this kid will be back?