The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

Jocelyn Wildenstein

The Catwoman is in our midst.

The NYC socialite, whose real name is Jocelyn Wildenstein, took in a bit of World Polo League Beach Polo in Miami Beach over the weekend,.

The multi-day competition combined “entertainment, luxury and tons of fun,” reads the invite and featured such renowned pro players including Nacho Figueras, Nic Roldan, Alejandro Novillo Astrada, among others.

Wildenstein, 75, was snapped walking on the beach with her fiancé Lloyd Klein, 54.

A spokesperson for the event confirmed to the Miami Herald that Wildenstein was there this year and also attended the event two years ago.

Pictures on The Daily Mail show the Swiss native wearing a black outfit and high heels, not exactly the right attire for a stroll in the sand, but hey.

Wildenstein — who got her catty nickname thanks to numerous plastic surgeries that made her appear feline-esque — is apparently spending more time down south after creditors sold two of her three Trump World Tower units in bankruptcy.

The divorced mother of two filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2018. But she may want to scrounge up a little money for some flip-flops.