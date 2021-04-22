They planned a wedding at this lavish South Florida mansion. The owner had no idea

Wedding photo Getty Images

This sounds like a plot for “Wedding Crashers: Florida Edition” sequel. But it’s not a movie, it’s real.

A South Florida couple loved a Southwest Ranches mansion so much they planned their wedding there for last weekend, the South Florida Sun Sentinel first reported. They sent the invites out and everything, telling friends and fam to come to their “dream home.”

Here’s the rub: The 16,300 square foot retreat on 7.2 acres isn’t a wedding venue, and it’s certainly not for rent.

The mansion had indeed been for sale for some time, and apparently local lovebirds Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones believed it was currently vacant. They reportedly asked the owner, IHOP franchise heir Nathan Finkel, to use it for their blessed event and he said no, according to the Sentinel.

That didn’t stop the couple from steaming ahead with their plans and trumpeting their nuptials, set for last weekend.

“It is our honor to welcome you into our dream home and estate, to share this special occasion with us,” said the invitation on wedding registry site, Zola.com. “We are excited to celebrate our wedding night with you and look forward to a wonderful evening of celebration, exquisite feast and dancing at our Royal Extravaganza!! Seating is open for your convenience.”

Though the invite has now been scrubbed (as has the wedding), it reportedly said there was to be the afternoon ceremony on Saturday, April 17, and brunch on Sunday.

Record scratch.

The lavish home’s bonafide owner happened to be home that morning. Finkel called police after spotting strangers trying to get through the front gate.

According to a police report from the Davie Police Department provided to the Miami Herald Thursday, at around 8 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the massive home.

“Upon unit arrival, two individuals were trying to speak with the homeowner of 5550 Hancock Rd in regards to holding a wedding at the property,” said the report. “The homeowner did not wish to speak with the individuals and asked for them to leave. Our officers advised the individuals they needed to vacate the property and they did so without any incident.” No charges were filed.

We could see why the couple chose this place with a bowling alley, waterfall, tennis courts, movie theater, and even dance studio.

According to Zillow, the nine-bedroom, 15-bath property is currently under contract, but, this being South Florida, that could change in a New York minute. If the deal falls through, and the social- climbing pair could cough up roughly $5.7 million, they may be able to get another chance.