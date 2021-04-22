Demi Lovato melted down over these low-calorie snacks. The Miami founder speaks out

Demi Lovato AFP/Getty Images

Demi Lovato’s cringy online public feud with a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop has (naturally) a Miami connection.

Refresher: The pop singer, who has struggled with an eating disorder for years, visited The Bigg Chill for a treat Sunday. The 28-year-old former child star later called out the store on social media for its low calorie offerings, some with what she called harmful messaging that triggered her.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Lovato complained on Instagram. “Do better, please.”

What’s your favorite internet beef rn mine is Demi lovato forgetting diabetics exist and fighting a frozen yogurt business in public pic.twitter.com/ReUd2hQMBy — Tim the Enchanter (@deltryzi) April 18, 2021

In a screenshot, Lovato showed her 100 million plus fans a bin of Eat Me Guilt Free products, made by local businesswoman Cristie Besu.

Besu, a registered nurse and certified sports nutritionist, said in a statement she never intended to upset the pop star and stands by her products.

“At Eat Me Guilt Free, it has never been our intention to spark feelings of guilt when eating any food. In fact, it’s quite the opposite,” she said. “We strive to modify recipes of foods that people love and crave, but traditionally feel less proud of eating because of high sugar content and many other refined ingredients.”

The brand’s line of bread, brownies, snacks and tortilla wraps were first created in Besu’s home kitchen in 2013 to “fill a void for my original customers, clients I worked closely with to craft nutrition programs, helping with everything from disease management to improving labs, to just being able to move and feel better about themselves.”

As for Lovato, the singer recorded a long (sort of) apologetic video after getting dragged for trying to hurt a small business in a pandemic. Followers also pointed out that diet options weren’t just for weight watchers but those with diabetes and other health issues.

“When I messaged this fro-yo place, like originally I wanted to make a point. And I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn’t sit right with me,” she said. “Because the truth of the matter is, as someone who deals with an eating disorder — is in recovery from an eating disorder — I still to this day have a hard time walking into a fro-yo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down. I know that seems like not a huge deal to a lot of people, but to me it is. So by the time I got to the counter after seeing so much diet stuff and health food stuff, it wasn’t clear to me that it was for specific health needs. So I didn’t know that.”

After Besu issued her statement on Instagram defending her goodies, she got a ton of support.

“Your products are beyond amazing and I am forever grateful I found them,” commented a fan. “EMGF is a top tier company from all angles and anyone who doesn’t see that clearly didn’t do their research.