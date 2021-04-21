Miami Herald Logo
A visiting NBA player’s night out at a Miami strip club ended in violence, cops say

Sterling Brown signed with the Houston Rockets last year in free agency after spending the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks.
A NBA player’s night out on the town in Miami ended badly in the wee hours of Monday morning.

That’s when Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was slashed in the face with a broken bottle outside Booby Trap On the River, according to a Miami-Dade police report obtained by The Houston Chronicle.

According to the report, officers responded to a disturbance call around 6:30 a.m. Monday, encountering the six-foot-five Illinois native in the parking lot with “multiple lacerations throughout his body.”

The report says the 26-year-old was with another man but neither wanted to give a statement and the basketball player refused medical treatment.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Brown was attacked from behind.

The Rockets, which played the Miami Heat Monday night, released a statement soon after the incident:

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery.”

Brown did not play that night, but had already been listed as on the bench for an ongoing knee injury.

