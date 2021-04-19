‘Beat his a-s!’ Watch a massive brawl break out at carnival ride in Opa-locka

Ferris wheel Provided photo

OMG, Opa-locka.

A brawl went down at the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market carnival Saturday night and it wasn’t between patrons sparring over social distancing or face masks.

Cops are searching for a carnival worker who was seen on cellphone video attacking a paying guest.

In the disturbing clip that made the rounds on social media hours after the incident, a man working the Ferris wheel is seen getting violent with one of the riders who has two small kids with her.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

Full video shows Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival ferris wheel operator shoving a kid, fighting with his coworker and how passengers were eventually saved from runaway ride #BecauseMiami: https://t.co/FQynRivLy6 pic.twitter.com/3VdQtiSepT — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 18, 2021

A bystander captures the moment the woman attempts to get off the ride and begins yelling at the worker. She was apparently dissatisfied with the experience and gets up in his face.

The operator then shoves her, and she tumbles over, along with her little girl. That’s when all hell breaks loose and people nearby start screaming and jumping into the fray, throwing punches.

“I got that on video!” a woman off camera screams over and over. “Beat his a-s! Oh hell no! Beat his a-s!”

Enraged by the backlash, the operator then turns the switch to speed up the ride. Bucket after bucket race by at a disturbing pace, while the screaming and mayhem continue.

Eventually, other employees step in to stop the ride and the video ends.

Local 10 reports that cops were called and investigators are set to charge the worker who as of Monday had not been identified.

“The Opa-locka Police Department does not tolerate any criminal acts of violence and will prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” said the agency in a statement to media.

It is unclear if anyone was injured amid the bedlam. There was no answer at the market Monday afternoon.