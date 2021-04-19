Miami Herald Logo
Marc Anthony takes to social media to apologize for ‘total collapse’ of his concert

Marc Anthony.
Marc Anthony. Courtesy of Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony feels terrible he let down his fans.

Early Sunday, the salsa star took to social media to apologize after his highly touted “Una Noche/One Night Only” virtual concert had to be scrapped.

The Saturday night show, featuring cameos by such music stars as Daddy Yankee, was to appear on the Maestro streaming platform but an “overwhelming demand” to watch it caused catastrophic technical issues.

If you paid to see the event, Anthony promises you will be reimbursed.

“You can rest assured that I am doing everything in my power to make sure that the people that spent their hard-earned money have the opportunity to see the show as soon as possible and will make it right for you all,” said the 52 year old South Florida resident.

How many people were disappointed by what Anthony called a “total collapse?” Billboard reports about 100,000 tickets were sold.

The New York native wrote in both Spanish and English that the situation was “completely out of my control.”

Though initially the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer was lambasted by people frustrated they were unable to log on, after his apology and pledge to make things right, most followers melted.

“You’re a professional through and through.”

“Life happens.”

“Class act.”

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
