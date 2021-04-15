Rolling Loud to return to Miami Gardens in 2021. This time they mean it

Post Malone is expected to headline the rescheduled Rolling Loud festival at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium in July 2021, organizers say. A$AP Rocky may also return. Getty Images

More signs that life as we once knew it is returning to normal — or, more accurately, a “new” normal.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is happening the weekend of July 23 to 25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Note the 2021 in the title.

As fans know, the popular hip-hop and R&B music festival hit pause on its 2020 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we’ve heard that the festival was returning in 2021 before. Last November, Rolling Loud announced it planned a live return in May to the Hard Rock venue.

That isn’t happening.

“We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May,” Rolling Loud organizers said in a statement.

While the novel coronavirus has not gone away, the increase in vaccinations and the reduction in curfews and other restrictions has made organizers feel a bit more confident in staging the first Rolling Loud festival in its Miami-Dade hometown since 2019.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Jazz in the Gardens music festival at Miami Gardens announced they will return in March 22, 2022 to the Hard Rock Stadium. A newer fest, the Bayfront Jazz Festival, is selling tickets for its April 30-May 1, 2021 dates at Miami’s Bayfront Park.

What you need to know

For the 2021 edition, Rolling Loud pledges to honor all passes for fans who held onto their Miami 2020 tickets and will give refunds to ticket-holders who can’t make the July dates.

Details on how to request refunds are being worked out, organizers said.

An on-sale date for the July festival has not been announced but is also coming.

Who is headlining?

Rolling Loud organizers said they are “dedicated to keeping as much of the Miami 2020 lineup intact as possible, including headliners Post Malone and A$AP Rocky. But the lineup is not yet set. Updates are coming.

What precautions are Rolling Rock taking?

We asked. They didn’t respond yet as to what their COVID-19 social distancing plan is or whether fewer tickets will be sold.

Rolling Loud Music Festival

When: July 23-25

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens.

Info: www.rollingloud.com.