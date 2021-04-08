‘All you’ve done is add more trauma to my life’: Bhad Bhabie attacks Dr. Phil in video

Danielle Bregoli File photo

Danielle Bregoli doesn’t stan Dr. Phil.

Despite the fact that the TV doc catapulted the teenager into the national spotlight, she has nothing kind to say these days.

In a lengthy Instagram video Wednesday night, Bregoli spoke out against Phil McGraw for not supporting her recent claims of abuse she said she suffered at a Utah ranch back in 2016.

“All statements in this video are my opinion only and based on my personal experience,” reads the opening caption. “They are not to be statements of facts. Do your own research.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT CONTENT.

Now 18, the rapper known as Bhad Bhabie alleges that Dr. Phil suggested she go to the Turn-About Ranch after her famous appearance when she tried to fight people in the audience.

But the center was a den of abuse, the Boynton Beach native alleges, not a facility serving up “tough love.”

Cut into her video are clips of McGraw talking to Newsnation’s Ashley Banfield last month, saying he was sorry Bregoli had “a bad experience” there five or so years ago.

“We’re not involved in that, we don’t have any feedback from them, so whatever happens once they’re there, that’s between them and the facility,” said the media personality.

Bregoli disputes that: “My mother signed a consent of release of information to send progress reports directly from Turn-About to the ‘Dr. Phil’ show. So when you say you don’t have any f---ing feedback from them, that is not true.”

Bregoli went on to complain that her life is worse since the infamous “Cash Me Outside” appearance, despite the fact she has since enjoyed a successful rapping career, started a makeup line and recently made over $1 million appearing briefly on OnlyFans.

“I go on your show to get help, and you make my life worse? I’ve gotten through those years with no f---ing help from you. All you’ve done is add more trauma to my life,” she said, addressing McGraw as “Philip.” “For you to be so hands off about something when people look up to you for advice, go to you for advice and email your show to get on it for help. For you to be so ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ That’s ridiculous!”

Bregoli ended the video by giving her email, asking her 17.3 million followers to contact her if they have also suffered abuse at that ranch or elsewhere: ttibhabie@gmail.com.

Bregoli may not have Dr. Phil supporting her right now, but she does have one big star in her corner. TMZ reports that Paris Hilton wants to team up in light of her recent claims of abuse at Utah’s Provo Canyon boarding school when the heiress was a teen. On Wednesday, Hilton 39, was on hand to watch the signing of the SB 127 school reform bill passed in the Utah legislature and will now become law in the state.