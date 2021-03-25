‘Covid’s over, baby!’ So who was the flag-waving Joker at Miami Beach for spring break?

Miami Joker

Among the many spring break images we witnessed over the beyond wild weekend in Miami Beach, this one may have stood out the most.

The so called Miami Joker managed to shock even the most jaded of locals accustomed to out of control partiers over the years.

Images of the shirtless, green-haired man painted like the sinister Batman character standing on top of a car waving the American flag, screaming “Covid is over, baby!” splashed all over social media.

Money rains down as he continues to rant, “Woohoo! F---ing A!!!!!” as people below scream, cheer and gather up the cash from the ground.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT CONTENT.

Paints face and hair like the Joker, goes to South Beach, climbs up on a car with an American flag, screams “Fucking COVID is over baby!” and makes it rain. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/JTLEjzCZps — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 20, 2021

So who is this guy and what is his deal?

Sleuths at The Daily Beast tracked down the individual: Kyle Mrzena, originally from Chicago.

“Yeah, that’s me,” the 34-year-old confirmed to the outlet. “I don’t give out my name to protect myself from identity theft from people I don’t know. But obviously, you can find who I am if you search the Internet.”

Mrzena gave the reason why he traveled down south and behaved in such a manner.

“I am a content producer trying to be an influencer,” he said. “I am documenting spring break for the American people so they can see that it is open down here and there is a place for you to lose yourself.”

Does Mrzena really think COVID is dead? Apparently. And he doesn’t believe anyone should get the coronavirus shot, either.

On Thursday, in a montage Instagram post, the conspiracy theorist posts an unsettling video of his Miami Beach flag waving appearance with the caption, “Join the anti-vaccine movement.”

So what’s this dude’s day job when he’s not spreading disinformation and dressing up like a crazed comic book villain?

LinkedIn lists Mrzena as an event planner in Los Angeles. (According to the Daily Beast, he relocated to California during the pandemic and took on the Heath Ledger-meets-Joaquin Phoenix persona to protest lockdowns.)

“Versatile, driven manager with a talent for hospitality management and a focus on exceptional customer service,” reads the description. “Specialty in hiring and training, transforming any establishment or department to meet the highest customer service standards.”

On his most recent Instagram stories, Mrzena posted videos of his weekend adventures, which include run-ins with a woman twerking and another urinating on the sidewalk.

“I love Miami,” reads the caption. “Best time ever!”