‘I’m a walking empanada.’ This Miami singer is bringing 305 cred to ‘American Idol’

Yurisbel

Cheer on the home team Sunday night as Yurisbel inches closer to the prize on “American Idol.”

The latest South Florida contestant of the long-running ABC talent show (real name Julis Belgarcia) has moved past the audition phase onto Hollywood Week in Los Angeles.

The Miami Lakes resident’s dream to perform was passed down from his grandmother, who is also a singer still living in their native Cuba, he says in his demo reel.

The 305-er, who calls his subtropical home “Partytown USA” gets his inspiration from such artists as Pitbull, Luis Miguel and Celia Cruz.

During the “AI” audition back in February, Yuri managed to impress the judges with his wacky rendition of Mr. 305’s “Fireball.” New mom Katy Perry called the wildly gregarious young man the “Latin Luke Bryan,” but still voted no.

Bryan, for his part, got up and grooved to the beat with Yuri whom he said put him in a “trance.”

Lionel Richie called the showman — who raps, growls and howls — but doesn’t really sing, a “mascot of fun.” The “Hello” superstar pushed the entertainer through, giving Yuri his so called golden ticket.

“I’m a walking empanada, I’m full of Latin flavor,” said the gravel-voiced singer during his demo tape. “It’s dinner time!”

Yuri’s friends and family will be hosting a socially distant watch party starting at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Mojito Bar, 401 Biscayne Blvd., inside Bayside Marketplace. Masks will be required unless while eating and drinking.