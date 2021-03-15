Lo Bosworth in Miami: Ex ‘Hills’ star talks long road to recovery after health issues

Lo Bosworth

Lo Bosworth is opening up for the first time about some health struggles.

In a Saturday Instagram caption next to a video of her doing floor exercises in her Miami Beach apartment, she tells her followers her disturbing news.

The onetime “Hills” castmember revealed that she had a traumatic brain injury from a freak accident she suffered two years ago at a NYC restaurant.

The 34-year-old “Laguna Beach” alum revealed that while eating at a banquet table at a Lower East Side eatery, a swinging kitchen door fell off its hinges onto her head.

“I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in.”

To this day, the wellness entrepreneur is still dealing with the aftereffects of the accident.

“I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently two years later,” she told her 830,000 followers.

That’s not all: Bosworth was also diagnosed with mononucleosis, a recurring virus which can cause swollen lymph nodes, a sore throat and extreme fatigue.

“One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep,” Bosworth said, adding that she “laid in bed for months and months whenever I could” as she continued to work full-time at her personal care company Love Wellness.

Among the reality star’s sympathetic followers: Venus Williams.

The tennis star said in the comments section that she could relate as she suffers from Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that can cause disorientation, fatigue and joint pain.

The two Sunshine State residents may eventually meet up, they said, as Williams lives in Palm Beach, about an hour north.

Bosworth moved to South Florida about six weeks ago, snapping a pic of the ocean with the caption, “Here, for now.”

Williams wrote back, “See you soon.”

On Monday, Bosworth thanked her fans in an Instagram video for their support.

“Didn’t expect a response like that at all but I realized after hearing from you on this topic that it’s an incredibly important convo to have, even if you look OK on the outside you may not be OK on the inside.”