Look out, Trader Joe’s. This popular healthy grocery brand is finally opening in Miami

The national brand Sprouts Farmers Markets is coming to Miami as well as Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Sprouts Farmers Market is finally sprouting up around Miami.

The Arizona-based national brand, with 362 stores in 23 states, plans to open 20 more stores in 2021, with 10 in Florida, including Miami and Homestead. The healthy grocer will also open locations in Dania Beach, Oakland Park, Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach.

Sprouts locations are set up in a farmer’s market style, with emphasis on an open layout, high-quality meat and seafood and responsibly sourced and plant-based products.

The Dania Beach location is one of four of a new, smaller store format of 25,000 square feet. Produce stays at the heart of the stores, which will keep the open layout, according to Dave McGlinchley, Sprouts Chief Format Officer.

“Our refreshed format highlights the unique experience Sprouts is known for while emphasizing product innovation, attributes and departments meaningful to our target customers,” he said in a press release.

The Miami location is in Kendall, at 12690 SW 88th St.., while the Homestead store will open at 2631 NE Tenth Ct.

No opening dates are available yet.

Sprouts Farmers Markets cultivate an open layout.