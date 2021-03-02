Six Dr. Seuss books were just pulled, but this Miami museum is still celebrating him

Dr Seuss book, “If I Ran a Zoo” AP

Cancel culture is not alive and well at the Miami Children’s Museum.

Soon after it was announced six Dr. Seuss books, including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” will stop being published due to “racist and insensitive imagery,” The Miami Children’s Museum sent out its invitation for its annual kids event.

The Watson Island venue’s always festive celebration for the iconic author’s birthday today (he died in 1991 at age 87) will be drive-through due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesman Woody Graber said Tuesday that nothing he knew of will be different in light of the news. In years past, local celebrities read passages from the beloved author’s most iconic books and children dressed up in such costumes as The Thing, Horton and the Grinch. This year, famous residents such as Mayor Francis Suarez will read “Happy Birthday to You” virtually on the museum’s social media channels.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that it was ceasing sales of a handful of books because characters in them were portrayed “in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” Other books on the hit list: “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

The books, however, are blowing off the shelves at eBay.

As for Saturday’s free community event, Dr. Seuss’s 117th Drive-Thru Birthday Bash start at 9 a.m. The first 500 families will receive such goodies as candy, trinkets and a drawing kit, as well as see a parade of beloved characters.

Cars must enter the drive up and form a line; visitors must stay in their vehicles. When it is your turn, pull up to the distribution point with the window closed and trunk open, then exit. No walkups allowed, but you can still get pics for the ‘Gram.

Dr. Seuss’s 117th Drive-Thru Birthday Bash

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Watson Island

Info: 305-373-KIDS (5437), www.miamichildrensmuseum.org