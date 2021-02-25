Birthday boy Floyd Mayweather keeps the party going in Miami. Cops shut down the fun

Floyd Mayweather Miami Herald file

What pandemic?

Floyd Mayweather can’t stop, won’t stop. Doesn’t want to stop.

The boxer, who turned 44 on Feb. 24, has been celebrating the occasion all over South Florida for days on end.

Last week, the Michigan native went hard at The Venue Fort Lauderdale with his bday soulmate, fitness mogul Jas Mathur, as well as First Brother Frank Biden, rapper Rick Ross, Larsa Pippen, Angela Simmons and other celebs in attendance.

“Guests enjoyed themed cocktails with a full premium bar, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and desserts, performances by roller skaters and aerialists topped with a performance from one of Mayweather and Jas’ favorite R&B Artists, Jacquees,” said a press release.

Mathur posted a video of the massive event on Instagram: “Our goal was to give all our invited guests an unforgettable experience and a night to remember filled with fun and joy.”

The festive crowd was definitely not social distancing, but according to the release, “extreme Covid-19 precautions were put in place: Guests, who were provided with fancy, custom masks; had to provide proof of a negative test; and have their temperature checked at the door.

“Many thanks to the dozens of people that participated behind the scenes in helping us,” added Mathur, CEO of Limitless. “Teamwork and proper coordination is the recipe for success.”

On Sunday night, more revelry: Mayweather was back out there, this time at Swan in the Design District, which has an outdoor space for those who feel inclined to leave their four walls after a year.

Page Six reports that because Mayweather arrived late — right before the midnight curfew — cops shut the whole shebang down and Swan was fined $500 fine for violating an emergency order.

How many more parties you gonna throw, Floyd?