‘Mrs. Kapri...I said yes’: Kodak Black just got engaged mere weeks after Trump pardon

That was quick. Just a little over a month on the outside, and Kodak Black is engaged.

The lucky lady? Fellow rapper Mellow Rackz, who announced their big news on social media over the weekend.

The singer posted a video showing a message Black had flown across the sky over the beach that said, ‘Might as well marry me Melody. I love u.’

On Instagram Stories, Black tagged his lady love, whom we had never really heard of before this, so great.

No sooner had the banner flown over the ocean did Mellow Rackz change the bio on her social media handles, which reads, ‘Mrs. Kapri ... I said yes.’”

The “Tunnel Vision” artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was pardoned by President Donald Trump in January. It is unclear when these two artists became romantically involved, on the inside through letters or right after he got sprung.

Is a locally produced duet in the works?

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
