Surprise! Natti Natasha just revealed a baby bump at Premio lo Nuestro awards in Miami

Natti Natasha Pina Records

Of the many celebrities who appeared at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami Thursday night, one star stood out in the spotlight.

Natti Natasha, who had been struggling for some time to conceive, revealed a sizable baby bump during a performance of “Antes Que Salga El Sol” with Prince Royce.

The Dominican singer, six months along, appears on the most recent cover of People en Español talking about her struggle to become a mom.

Natasha (born Natalia Gutiérrez Batista) suffered from uterine cysts all her life and had a fallopian tube removed in 2007, she said in the interview. After being told the only way to get pregnant would be through IVF, she and her fiance Raphy Pina began the grueling process.

“I had three to four [hormone] injections each night,” she told the outlet. “I remember gaining almost 18 pounds, I couldn’t even bend my arms,” she admitted. “Hormones drive you crazy; you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. But I didn’t care. I was happy because I was doing it.”

As for the rest of the three hour show in downtown Miami, other highlights included big wins (seven) by Bad Bunny; performances by Marc Anthony, Selena Gomez and Luis Fonsi; and a tribute to salsa icon Johnny Pacheco, who died earlier this week at age 85.

There was no audience this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.