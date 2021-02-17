Disney on Ice is coming to the BB&T Center. Here’s what to expect at the show

Feld Entertainment is relaunching its two live touring shows, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Live shows were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, Disney on Ice is happening — live — but expect a few changes in the coronavirus era.

When the show entitled “Dream Big” comes to at BB&T Center in Sunrise March 25-28, you’ll find the same familiar friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Moana and Elsa. But you’ll also note some differences at the giant venue.

The theater is not only adhering to CDC guidelines but also putting new safety measures in place, say organizers.

Remember VIP tables at the club? At BB&T Center you can reserve so called Pod Seating if you go with a group, for optimum social distancing.

Temperature checks will be required at the entrance and face coverings are required for guests aged 2 and up, except when eating or drinking; attendance is limited.

As for food, gone are the days of long lines pining for that hot pretzel and mustard. Now you can order from your seat and pick up the items at a contactless station during the show.

Added bonus: If your event is canceled due to a COVID-19 complication, you will be notified immediately and either get a refund or have the option of accepting a voucher good for up to 120 percent of the value of your original purchase, valid for one year.

Any indoor event these days runs some risks. Earlier this month, Kansas City shut down all remaining performances of Disney on Ice for violating pandemic rules and failing to report a COVID-19 outbreak among its staff. Six more shows at the T-Mobile Center were canceled.

“By attending a Disney On Ice event, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” reads the website under the “Guest Wellness” category. “Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend.”

Disney on Ice: Dream Big

Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.

When: March 25-28.

Tickets: From $20; www.disneyonice.com; 954-835-7000.