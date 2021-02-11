Blame it on the avocado tequila: Tom Brady jokes about being drunk after Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

If anyone deserved an alcoholic beverage or two after the Super Bowl, it was Tom Brady.

The star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led his new team to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was Brady’s seventh awesome win.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

So when video emerged Wednesday of Brady looking tipsy and giggling while stepping off a boat with the help of Bucs backup QB Ryan Griffin, no one could blame the football star for knocking back a few.

The health-conscious father of three later retweeted the video and was able to poke fun at the situation with a purposefully misspelled post: “Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila.’

The 43-year-old had just tossed the Lombardi Trophy to buddy Rob Gronkowski; both sportsmen were on separate boats during a celebratory parade on the Hillsborough River.

Now that Brady is buying a home in Miami Beach, we can suggest a few places for him and Gisele to get a great margarita.

OK, we hope you don’t have a hangover, Tom, but we have to ask. Where were all the masks?