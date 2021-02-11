She cut the line for a vaccine. Now this celebrity trainer is teaching in Miami Beach

Soul Cycle class

A fitness trainer to the stars who caught heat last month for getting a vaccine when she wasn’t eligible is currently working in — you guessed it — South Beach.

Stacey Griffith was forced to apologize after boasting on social media in a since deleted post about getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a New York City high school due to the fact that she’s an “educator.”

The state of New York is currently giving the vaccine to residents 65 and older, healthcare workers, first responders, as well as some educators, transit workers and homeless people. As of Wednesday, just 9.4 percent of the population had received the first dose, and 3.2 percent the second.

It’s unclear whether the exercise enthusiast got the first or second jab.

After receiving major backlash, the 52-year-old posted a mea culpa with the comments disabled: “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent action in receiving the vaccine. I made a terrible error in judgment and for that, I am truly sorry.”

Regardless, on SoulCycle’s schedule, Griffith is down to teach at the facility at 1212 Lincoln Road; her two classes on Friday and one on Saturday are both full and wannabe participants are on a wait list.

“Since 1996 Stacey Griffith has been delivering sold out indoor cycling classes to the masses in both LA and NY,” reads the website. “Stacey’s class is packed full of motivation and athletic prowess. As a Senior Master Instructor, Stacey will navigate you from the floor and coach you as an athlete. Bring a change of clothes this class will leave you drenched. Deep, meaningful, and a lot of crazy.”

Though getting a shot when you’re not eligible is not technically a crime, it’s really not a good look in the pandemic era.

A rep for the gym did not return the Miami Herald’s email seeking comment but did tell Page Six: “SoulCycle did not send Stacey to Miami. She planned this trip on her own a while back and will be teaching classes while she is there. Stacey will be following New York state travel guidelines to ensure the safety of SoulCycle riders.”