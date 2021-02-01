‘Sabado Gigante’ star Don Francisco is coming back to television at age 80

Chilean television presenter Mario Kreutzberger, known as “Don Francisco,” makes his big return to the small screen with a new program on CNN en Español.

This project, called “Don Francisco: reflections 2021 on CNN en Español,” will air from Feb. 15 to 26 at 9 a.m, the network reported.

On his new show, the popular entertainer will reflect with his guests on some of the issues that disturb and affect people, CNN said without giving further details.

“The common denominator of the program will be the sensitivity that the conversations will have, which will develop through the personal stories of the interviewees, combined with the unique experience of the famous host,” they added.

Don Francisco, who began 60-year career in 1962 in his native Chile, is considered an icon of Spanish television.

He will present his program in a new digital studio, specially built for this project, adapted to the circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

¡Comenzamos este 2021 con una gran noticia! A partir del lunes 15 de febrero estaré en las pantallas de CNN en Español en "Don Francisco: Reflexiones 2021". ¡Acompáñenme en esta nueva experiencia! Posted by Don Francisco TV on Sunday, January 31, 2021

CNN said it will be the first time that the renowned presenter will face international audiences with a 100 percent virtual production.

The public will be able to participate by sending their questions, videos and their own reflections through Don Francisco’s social media accounts @DonFranciscoTV on all platforms, at http://www.CNNE.com/donfrancisco and the CNN en Español’s social media, @CNNEE.

Don Francisco is the creator and host of many productions, including “Sábado Gigante”, recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running variety show in television history.