It’s raining men!: Study shows Florida is top relocation spot for divorced men

Florida is the top destination for recently divorced men to relocated, and no. 2 for recently divorced women. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida is fertile ground for love. No one is single here for lack of options. Divorced men and women choose this state as a primary destination to move and start over after going through the crisis of separation and the changes that a break up brings.

As the song says, “It’s Raining Men,” and Florida is welcoming them. Nearly 2,581 men moved to this state in the 12 months after a divorce, according to a study by finance site MagnifyMoney, which got its figures from Census Bureau data.

California and North Carolina rank second and third among the favorites for men who relocated to a new state after divorce.

Women, for their part, think big after a relationship ends and head to Texas. Approximately 4,828 women moved to Texas after signing the divorce papers.

Florida is the second state chosen by women for a fresh start, followed by Georgia.

One interesting stat: When Floridian women divorce they move to Texas, and when Texans women get divorced, they move to Florida, which suggests that the divorcee population remains more or less stable in both states.

Those from Georgia, on the other hand, move to Florida, presumably due to the proximity. No need to travel across the country to visit family and friends.

Why Divorcees Choose Florida

The reasons why someone chooses to move are always personal, but for the most part, and according to the study, these are economic decisions. The new state offers a job opportunity or career advancement. Also, many seek to save on their fixed expenses or on rent, in order to dedicate income to pay child support.

Florida’s lower cost of living is an incentive to move, as it is for many retirees who come from across the country to spend their golden years in the sun and enjoying outdoor activities like fishing.

Recently, with lifestyle changes imposed by the pandemic, many residents of New York and northeastern states have decided to move to Florida, which undoubtedly broadens the spectrum of candidates to establish a new relationship.

Lifestyle is also a factor for choosing to relocate to Florida. New residents to the state are going to find nightlife, restaurants and cafes in areas of Miami like Wynwood, the Design District, South Beach or Coral Gables.

At the same time, in 2020 Florida was chosen as one of the best states for singles by WalletHub, and it was one of the top places to have a romantic date.

As for places to relax in beachwear and flip flops, there are opportunities all around the state. Seven Florida destinations, including Key West, Orlando and Miami Beach, were chosen as favorites for travelers reviewing on TripAdvisor.

In some ways, the state is an ideal place for emotional recovery after the trauma of separation.

Who doesn’t want to reflect on their mistakes while walking by the sea? A little exercise, jogging and yoga outside can do a lot of good for new beginnings.