Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Ex ‘Real Housewives’ star: That wasn’t me (or my weave) at the Capitol riots

Siggy Flicker
Siggy Flicker Piotr Sikora

Nope, not her.

Siggy Flicker took to social media to tell her followers that she most definitely was not at the U.S. Capitol riots last week.

A Twitter user posted a picture of a woman inside the federal building who looked like the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member and even tagged Flicker in the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker)

“I’m getting fake news alerts again,” said the reality star who has been vocal in her support of MAGA. “Don’t believe all the bulls–t that’s out there. I’ve been in Florida since Dec. 3.”

The 53 year old former Boca Raton resident said she had no idea who the actual rioter is who infiltrated the Capitol that horrific day, but “she better be pretty.”

The self help author joked in a Tweet that the rioter’s hair was better than hers.

“I wish my weave looked this good.”

The Twitter user who mistakenly called out the Israeli born matchmaker is Vivicca A. Whitsett, a radio host and actress. By Thursday afternoon, the post was still up.

Whitsett tagged the #FBI, who has a way of finding out who was where when so Siggy should be fine.

Flicker told TMZ she was in Boca Raton.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service