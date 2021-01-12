News
NBC6’s morning show is getting two new anchors. Both are familiar faces in Miami
You can come home again.
Two familiar faces are returning to their native South Florida.
Good timing. We hear the weather is nice this time of year (it is).
First up: Kris Anderson announced that he’s thrilled to be the new morning anchor at WTVJ-NBC6. The Emmy winning father of four is leaving Boston’s 7News as an investigative reporter.
“My dream of anchoring the news in my hometown of Miami is coming true!” said the FIU grad’s post. “I’m going to be back home with my family & working for the station I grew up watching. Dreams do come true!”
Anderson won’t be solo. Constance Jones, who has been at 8News in Richmond, Virginia for two years, is another NBC-6 hire and will sit in the next seat over.
“I’m heading back to #MIAMI!” Jones (formerly of WPLG-Ch. 10 and at WLRN-FM) tweeted. “Thank you to the wonderful viewers for generously & warmly allowing me to be a part of their evenings.”
You’ll see the new duo for the weekday newscasts from 4:30 to 7 a.m. along with Johnny Archer, Kristin Sanchez and meteorologist Adam Berg.
“Both are exceptional journalists and together with Johnny, Kristin and Adam will help our audiences start their day with the news and information they need every weekday morning,” said Dawn Clapperton, vice president of news.
Another switchup: Weekday morning anchors Roxanne Vargas and Sheli Muniz will get to sleep in now, moving into the noon and 4 p.m. slots.
