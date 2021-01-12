NBC6’s morning show is getting two new anchors. Both are familiar faces in Miami

You can come home again.

Two familiar faces are returning to their native South Florida.

Good timing. We hear the weather is nice this time of year (it is).

Some exciting news to share! My dream of anchoring the news in my hometown of Miami is coming true!



I am honored to be the new morning anchor at WTVJ @nbc6 in Miami! I’m going to be back home with my family & working for the station I grew up watching. Dreams do come true! pic.twitter.com/bYtUJwC2u8 — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) January 11, 2021

First up: Kris Anderson announced that he’s thrilled to be the new morning anchor at WTVJ-NBC6. The Emmy winning father of four is leaving Boston’s 7News as an investigative reporter.

“My dream of anchoring the news in my hometown of Miami is coming true!” said the FIU grad’s post. “I’m going to be back home with my family & working for the station I grew up watching. Dreams do come true!”

Anderson won’t be solo. Constance Jones, who has been at 8News in Richmond, Virginia for two years, is another NBC-6 hire and will sit in the next seat over.

After 2 years in #RVA, I’m heading back to #MIAMI! I'll be joining @NBC6. Thank you to the wonderful viewers for generously & warmly allowing me to be a part of their evenings. It was a privilege to meet so many wonderful people in Central Virginia. https://t.co/JZNCDEmSU6 pic.twitter.com/RK6GiiJhkg — Constance Jones (@Constance8News) January 7, 2021

“I’m heading back to #MIAMI!” Jones (formerly of WPLG-Ch. 10 and at WLRN-FM) tweeted. “Thank you to the wonderful viewers for generously & warmly allowing me to be a part of their evenings.”

You’ll see the new duo for the weekday newscasts from 4:30 to 7 a.m. along with Johnny Archer, Kristin Sanchez and meteorologist Adam Berg.

“Both are exceptional journalists and together with Johnny, Kristin and Adam will help our audiences start their day with the news and information they need every weekday morning,” said Dawn Clapperton, vice president of news.

Another switchup: Weekday morning anchors Roxanne Vargas and Sheli Muniz will get to sleep in now, moving into the noon and 4 p.m. slots.