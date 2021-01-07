Back on? ‘Real Housewives’ star Bethenny Frankel looked cozy with her ex in Miami Beach

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: TV personality Bethenny Frankel backstage at the Heart Truth Fall 2010 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Tent at Bryant Park on February 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG) Original Filename: GYI0059553494.jpg

Is Bethenny Frankel back together with her ex? Or is Miami just a romantic city? Because “The Real Housewives of NYC” star was looking mighty cozy with Paul Bernon the other day.

Paparazzi didn’t catch the TV personality, 50, and movie producer, 43, holding hands.

Local artist Romero Britto did.

The NYC pair visited Britto’s Miami Beach studio with Frankel’s 10-year-old daughter Bryn (dad is another ex, Jason Hoppy).

On Britto’s Instagram you can see the Skinngygirl founder and her handsome (we thought former) flame holding hands; another shot sees her sitting on his lap. The two reportedly broke up back in October after roughly two years together with scant details as to why.

A rep for Frankel did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment. And don’t bother looking for any other sexy shots on the beach on the businesswoman’s social media; they don’t exist.

Not that this matters, but Frankel, who was born in New York but attended Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, is still technically a married woman. The 50 year old separated from Hoppy back in 2012 but they still can’t come to an agreement over custody of Bryn and other icky divorce matters.

Maybe 2021 is her year for love to stick? Because on her Instagram to tell her 2.3 million followers Happy New Year, Frankel seemed to be a changed person after the hell of coronavirus:

“This year I reinforced what is important. I chose happiness. I cherished moments. I tried to make a difference in people’s lives. I clung to my daughter and furry rescue babies. I cooked and cocktailed with a passion. I let go of what wasn’t positive in my life. I turned 50 - and celebrated with just my daughter and my dogs at home. I turned down work and money that didn’t add meaning and true value to my life. I told people how I feel. I took my lack of vanity to a new level. I got realer,” the long post partially read. “I nurtured old and new friendships. I realized and understood my mortality. I truly felt and learned the real value of health and time being the greatest commodities in life. I realized how truly happy I am. I came from a place of yes.”