‘Super excited.’ Miami’s DJ Laz returns to South Florida radio with a new gig

Miami’s own DJ LAZ pportal@miamiherald.com

He’s baaaack...where he belongs.

DJ Laz is returning to the air waves, the self described King of Miami Radio announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“I am super excited to announce that after a VERY long one-year contractual noncompete, I am returning to South Florida radio,” said the Miami resident born Lazaro Mendez. “I have partnered up with iHeartRadio, and will be doing afternoon drive from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Totally 93.9, All 90’s, All the time.”

In late November 2019, many fans of the local spin doctor wondered what was up when they could no longer hear him on his morning show on WLFC Miami’s Hits 97.3. He didn’t explain why on social media or anywhere, really.

Now we know the reason: the pesky non-compete clause.

During the hiatus, Laz was still around town, DJing and hosting various events for Only in Dade and zipping around on his boat. He also has a satellite Sirius XM gig as a part of Pitbull’s Globalization Channel 13, at 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays. The 49 year old confirmed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday he will continue doing that.

The Hollywood native sounds super tremendo happy to be back in the booth for us 305-ers.

“You have no idea how much I have missed hanging with all of you in South FLA this past year. I can’t wait to spend weekday afternoons with all of you!”

The gregarious disc jockey’s new boss is excited as well.

“DJ Laz is deeply rooted in Miami’s music scene and its rich culture and heritage,” said Brian Olson, President of iHeartMedia Miami. “It’s a pleasure to welcome him and his passionate audience to iHeartRadio and Totally 93.9. His afternoon drive show is sure to become a familiar home for ’90s music fans.”

The local personality shot to fame on a two decade plus gig on Power 96 from 1990 to 2012, when he suddenly left to helm a morning show via Spanish Broadcasting Systems for KXOL Los Angeles and WRMA 106.7 in Miami.

“After doing the same thing for 22 years, I decided maybe it’s time for a change,” the personality said at the time, adding sleep, or lack thereof, was a factor. “That structure, that getting up every day. The show starts at 6, but you’re up well before that.”

Mendez, a father of two, also said he wanted to get into producing.

“I want to explore different options. I’d love to be on TV. I want to get back in the studio and start making more music. I want to find the next big Pitbull,” said the “Move, Shake, Drop” singer. “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. I don’t want to be that guy.”

Seems radio is where he belongs, after all.

“2020 reminded us to really appreciate all you have, especially health, family and real friends,” he said in a release. “I knew I loved my city, but I realized how much I missed being a part of my listeners’ daily lives. I can play for people all over the world, but it’s just not the same as in my hometown. Get ready Miami for some fun on your drive home.”

Laz’s first day on the job is Monday.

When asked what his favorite ‘90s song was he told the Herald, “Wow, that’s a difficult one. You’re going to have to give me a minute.”