Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz just got engaged at Mar-a-Lago. So who is the ‘Luckey’ gal?

Matt Gaetz AFP/Getty Images

If you were scrolling Twitter late night Wednesday you may have noticed Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz got engaged.

Though the Florida pol didn’t make a formal announcement, pal Judge Jeanine Pirro posted a blurry picture of Gaetz kissing a woman whose back was to the camera.

“Congressman @mattgaetz asked and Ginger said ‘yes,’” the TV personality wrote.

“Thank you for sharing the moment with us, Judge!” Gaetz responded.

Wait. Who’s Ginger?

Because last we checked, Gaetz was firing off a string of lovey dovey emojis on Tiffany’s Trump post of her wearing a sexy red pantsuit.

The proposal apparently went down at Tiffany’s father, President Donald Trump’s lavish resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

“So on an ordinary night at the most beautiful place in the world, this just happened,” tweeted fellow guest, conservative media personality Gina “Dr. Gina” Loudon.

“He’s giving up the single life!” screams Pirro in the largely maskless crowd. At least they were outdoors.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, the bride to be is Ginger Luckey, 26. The newspaper reports she is a food industry analyst and sister of Palmer Luckey, ousted Facebook exec and founder of Oculus VR virtual reality headsets.

Got a pic w two cool Californians at the White House pic.twitter.com/MjJs2AVhES — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 11, 2020

Gaetz, 38, has managed to keep this (new?) relationship pretty quiet.

The House rep’s timeline rarely includes personal photos, but earlier this month, the South Florida native tweeted a picture of Luckey standing in front of a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan, captioning it “two cool Californians.”

Luckey, 26, does not appear to be on Twitter but has three Instagram accounts; the only public one is a food account, with pics of what she ate/drank.

Matt doesn’t appear in any snaps, yet, but we will stalk in true reporter fashion to see if he does.