Rapper Lil Pump had a tantrum about a mask aboard a flight. So the airline took action

Lil Pump

Lil Pump made a scene on board a Jet Blue flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Sunday, and now he’s banned by the airline, USA Today first reported.

What started the ruckus? The usual issue these days: The rapper born Gazzy Garcia refused to wear a face mask, and was rude to a staffer who asked him to comply.

A JetBlue representative told the media outlet that the 20-year-old “became verbally abusive” after he was asked “multiple times” to wear a face covering.

“His return reservation was canceled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” JetBlue rep Derek Dombrowski said in a statement. “The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority.”

Face coverings are required for all travelers 2 years and up, New York based JetBlue says on its website under “Travel Checklist.”

“Please note that masks with vents or valves, and any devices that are prohibited by federal regulation or could put others at risk are not permitted. Face shields may be worn in addition to a face covering but not in place of one,” it says.

The “Gucci Gang” singer did not address the incident on social media.

Though cops were called to the scene, he was not arrested nor charged in the incident.

On his Instagram Stories, however, Pump shot a video of him looking at his fancy watch in front of a car with a California license plate so he somehow got to his destination.

This wasn’t Pump’s first rodeo with the airlines.

Back in February 2019, the entertainer was arrested at Miami International Airport after baggage handlers reported smelling a strong odor of weed from a bag that was labeled with his name.

No drugs were found, but Lil Pump had it out with cops, who slapped him with a disorderly conduct charge.